Report: Goldberg Set to Return at SummerSlam

Bill Goldberg was last seen in a WWE ring back at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in early June, but he might be on his way back sooner than expected. In what has now become one of the most infamous matches of 2019, Goldberg accidentally concussed himself during his short main event bout with The Undertaker, which led to a series of botches that wound up spiking both men on their heads. Goldberg collapsed as he attempted to leave the ring after the match, Undertaker look visibly disappointed as he closed out the show and the former WCW Champion even took to Twitter to apologize for what happened.

Now it appears he’s on his way back to redeem himself at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 11. Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported on Wednesday that the 52-year-old veteran will appear at the show to take on Dolph Ziggler and that the Ziggler vs. Miz match that was announced this week will get thrown out.

Meltzer explained that a false story had started making its way around the Internet that he and Bryan Alvarez had already started reporting Goldberg would face Ziggler, but that it wound up confirming the story to be true with his sources.

“Did you ever mention Bill Goldberg’s name as a opponent for Dolph Ziggler?” Meltzer asked on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I mean I may have speculated about it because he’s mentioned Goldberg’s name in every single promo he’s done,” Alvarez responded. “Here’s what I did say, because I believe this with every ounce of my being — Goldberg, guaranteed, wants to avenge that match with The Undertaker.”

“So probably because of what you said, some people must have written somewhere that I said Bill Goldberg was going to be wrestling Dolph Ziggler. It was only a couple of days ago. And I said I never reported that…. So thank you to these idiots because I got a call from someone in WWE who was talking to me about ‘How did you know that it was Bill Goldberg?’ I said, ‘I didn’t know it was Bill Goldberg.’ They didn’t realize that I said I didn’t know…”

So long story short, Goldberg is now reportedly making his WWE return at SummerSlam, and the surprise was spoiled thanks to a false report bringing out the truth.

Prior to his last match, Goldberg briefly held the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 before dropping it to Brock Lesnar.