Goldberg Wants to Redeem Himself After His Super ShowDown Performance

Bill Goldberg returned to the WWE for the first time in two years back in early June when he took on The Undertaker in the main event of the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. But while many old-school fans were hoping for the dream match between two icons on opposite sides of the Monday Night Wars, the match wound up being a disappointment as Goldberg accidentally knocked himself out mere minutes into the bout when he ran full-speed into one of the turnbuckles.

From that point on the match featured a botched Jackhammer that spiked Undertaker on his head, a botched Tombstone that caused Goldberg to land on the top of his head and a failed attempt at a piledriver counter that caused both men to fall to the mat. Undertaker looked visually disappointed after winning the match, while Goldberg felt the need to go on Twitter and apologize for his performance.

“Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down,” Goldberg wrote at the time. “Everyone else that found ‘pleasure’ ….. hope ur happy.”

On Tuesday Goldberg was asked by a fan on Twitter if there was anything else he felt he needed to do in his wrestling career before hanging up his boots for good. The former WCW Champion’s response indicated that he wants a shot at redemption after his last match.

The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance 🤬 https://t.co/2HH1Ax2cDO — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) July 2, 2019

“The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance,” he wrote.

While Goldberg hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the match, “The Deadman” made a surprise return to Monday Night Raw last week and aligned himself with Roman Reigns in the feud against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. “The Big Dog” and “The Phenom” will team up to take on the two heels at Extreme Rules in a No Holds Barred tag team match.

Other matches announced for Extreme Rules include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and a triple threat tag match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships involving Daniel Bryan & Rowan, The New Day and Heavy Machiney. The headlining match for the show will see Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch team up to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Last Chace Winner Takes All Extreme Rules Match.