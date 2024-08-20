WWE Announces Brutal Stipulation for Drew McIntyre and CM Punk’s Bash in Berlin Match

On tonight’s WWE Raw CM Punk got right to it after his assault on Drew McIntyre last Monday. Last week he whipped “The Scottish Warrior” with his own belt, leaving his body bloody and bruised. Their feud has gotten extremely personal over the last few months as McIntyre has been walking around with Punk’s bracelet that includes the names of his wife and dog. It’s obviously about much more than a couple of beads, their match at SummerSlam was just the beginning of what’s to come. When Punk entered the ring he had pieces of leather draped around his neck — straps — revealing he had a “special announcement” for fans.

He talked about the chaotic weekend at Fanatics Fest NYC where he got to meet many members of the WWE Universe, some who traveled far and wide just to see him. He doesn’t want fans to think he takes their support for granted, discussing a specific fan who told him she just beat cancer. It hits home for him as he has several people in his life going through their own battles. Then he gets to the strap — since McIntyre is such a big fan of his and wants to be tethered to him, he lays out the challenge for a Strap match, an underutilized match concept in WWE that Punk knows quite well.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1825702337349853461

Punk has competed in a few Strap matches in his wrestling career, the latest being in 2009 against Umaga, his final WWE match. In 2022 McIntyre competed in his first Strap match against Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules. In order to win the match, one of the two competitors must touch all four corners of the ring to beat their opponent.

Things will surely get brutal as they battle it out, Punk more laser-focused than ever. McIntyre doesn’t want to wait a week to get his hands back on Punk, however, instead he offers to give the fans in attendance a show. Punk tries to broker a deal with him for the bracelet, but McIntyre denies it, agreeing to face him in the match.

The Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event is shaping up to be pretty memorable with several key matches coming out of SummerSlam. First, the Terror Twins — Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley — were blindsided by their Judgment Day stablemates, and they are out for vengeance. They will tag team against two of their biggest rivals at the moment, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

As for titles, Gunther is putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Randy Orton who feels he deserves a rematch after the faulty ending of King and Queen of the Ring. If he wins, he could become a 15-time World Champion, second place behind John Cena and Ric Flair. Cody Rhodes will also defend the title in which he currently holds against one of his strongest allies, Kevin Owens.

