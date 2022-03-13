Watch: The Hardy Boyz Compete in First Tag Team Match in Almost Three Years

The Hardy Boyz competed in their first tag team match in nearly three years on Saturday night for Big Time Wrestling in Webster, Massachusetts. The bout saw the pair defeat The SAT (Joel and Jose Maximo) and kicks off their list of independent dates that will coincide with their reunion in AEW. Jeff, finally free of the 90-day “No Compete” clause in his WWE contract following his December release, arrived on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday and saved Matt after the rest of the AHFO faction kicked him out of the group. The pair still have beef with Andrade El Idolo, Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade, but have also been teasing a tag match against Darby Allin and Sting.

Matt talked about how much teaming with his brother again means to him on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy — “It means that it’s time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. And there’s one last major title we need to win and that’s the AEW World Tag Team Titles. It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever.”

“I think you are going to see a very mature, experienced, and a Hardy Boyz team that is very hungry to prove that they can still go in 2022,” he added.

Hardy also listed the AEW tag teams he wants to lock up with, starting with the Young Bucks in what would be a rematch from their brief program with Ring of Honor prior to returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33 — “The Young Bucks. I would say the Lucha Bros. We would definitely want a piece of the Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, especially because currently they are the AEW World Tag Team Champions. There’s a long list of teams and there’s a lot of teams and rivalries we can have that have never happened before, so it’s a very, very fresh landscape for us.”

This week’s AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a Steel Cage Match between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship and a TNT Championship match between newly-crowned champion Scorpio Sky and the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match winner Wardlow. Stay tuned for live coverage!