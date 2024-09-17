Heels Creator Details Possibility of a WWE Collaboration With Raw's Move to Netflix

In early 2025 WWE will officially move its flagship Monday Night Raw to Netflix. The 10-year $5 billion dollar deal will not only expose the red brand to a much larger audience, but there will be opportunities to expand in other avenues, including original content. With wrestling being as big as it has been in quite some time, Netflix also purchased STARZ series Heels which was canceled after two seasons. While a potential Season 3 hangs in the wings given the cancelation and the cast and crew taking on other jobs, fans aren't losing hope that a platform like Netflix could help revive it like it has with shows in the past. Plus, a collaboration with WWE surely couldn't hurt.

WWE and Heels Collaboration Talks

So that begs the question: will the WWE ever collaborate with the DWL? Heels creator Michael Waldron says the two sides have had "great conversations" about a future partnership and that they are "huge fans" of the series. "I think the really exciting thing is, if we're able to move forward with the show, we could more properly integrate the WWE into the storyline, as the DWL becomes a competitor," Michael Waldron told Variety.

Series star Stephen Amell recently weighed in on the topic, hoping that the two sides could come to an agreement. Given he's appeared in WWE before where he's wrestled a match, it doesn't seem like the idea is all that far-fetched. Heels follows the lives of two brothers Jack and Spade -- played by Amell and Alexander Ludwig, respectively -- as they run their family-owned wrestling promotion. As soon as things are on the upswing, it all seems to fall apart as the brothers battled over their late father's legacy. CM Punk also stars in the show as Ricky Rabies, so that's an added connection that could come into play given he's currently on the red brand.

Time will tell if WWE and Heels collaborate on Netflix, but in the meantime both seasons of the wrestling series are available to stream on the platform. As for WWE's Monday Night Raw, through the end of this year the show will remain on the USA Network with stars like Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Gunther, and Zelina Vega.

