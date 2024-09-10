WWE Raw Makes Long-Awaited Change to Presentation

Beginning in October, WWE will make a long-awaited change to Monday Night Raw's weekly programming when they scale themselves back from three hours back to two. It's been over a decade since WWE last had a two-hour show, but it's something fans have been rallying for for quite some time. The change will go into effect on October 7th and according to WWE it will last through the remainder of 2024. It will last until WWE Raw's final episode on December 30th.

As previously reported, WWE will make the move to streaming next January with WWE Raw officially moving to Netflix. The giant 10-year deal left a lot of unanswered questions about the future of Raw which were later answered during TKO's first quarter earnings call in May. USA Network would keep Raw throughout the fall, a deal that made the company $25 million. However, it's not the only change to presentation that WWE has had over the last year.

Aside from stepping up the on-screen changes like camera work and entrances, WWE SmackDown recently made the move back to USA Network, reuniting both WWE Raw and WWE NXT. While that won't last long due to the scheduled changes between the red brand and NXT moving to The CW, this week WWE is celebrating the big changes with "WWE Week." Those festivities kicked off on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Heading into the Raw on Netflix era, the current red brand exclusive champions are Liv Morgan as Women's World Champion, Bron Breakker as Intercontinental Champion and Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion. That could change ahead of the move, however, as Morgan is set to defend the title against her archenemy at WWE Bad Blood. Additionally, Sami Zayn called out Gunther for the title after saving Bret Hart from an attack. Breakker's next challenger was also determined via a fatal-four way, and it's none other than a WWE Universe favorite.

It's currently unknown whether or not WWE Raw will stick with the two hours or revert back to three when the move to Netflix happens. Stay tuned to ComicBook for all the latest news and updates on the move and WWE.