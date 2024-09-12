Stephen Amell Addresses if He'll Ever Wrestle Again

Stephen Amell has become one of professional wrestling's biggest success stories in terms of celebrity crossovers, paving the way for people like Grammy Award-winning Latin artist Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Pat McAfee and Logan Paul to step into the squared circle. Amell's first-ever match took place at WWE's SummerSlam in 2015 at the height of Arrow's success on The CW. He teamed with Neville (AEW's PAC) against Stardust (Cody Rhodes) and Wade Barrett. Fans were left quite impressed by that encounter leading him to teaming with The Elite in Ring of Honor and even a match at the very first All In against Christopher Daniels. Since then, he's re-introduced himself to wrestling fans in his STARZ series, Heels, which is headed to Netflix in 2025.

Will Stephen Amell Wrestle Again?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Amell poked fun at his time wrestling, noting that Rhodes has joked about him going into the WWE Hall of Fame. "I appreciate that. Cody thinks I'm one good WWE match away from maybe eventually getting the Snoop Dogg treatment, going into the hall of fame."

Additionally, he addressed the question that remains on a lot of fans minds: will he ever step into a ring again? For Amell, the answer is complicated because he wants to be considerate of his wife's feelings. "It depends on how much I want to stay in my marriage. I did say that, look, if Heels comes out and there is some potential with the crossover with Raw being on Netflix and Suits on Peacock. The crossover elements are there for me in the WWE but I feel like I'd have to get my wife to sign off because she's had to take me to the hospital twice after matches. Once for when I hurt myself with Heels and we definitely had to go get my hip x-rayed after All In. So maybe one more. I did go through the entire second season of Heels, we did a bunch of stuff and I came out fine" (h/t: Fightful).

As Amell mentioned, WWE Raw is headed to Netflix in early 2025 for a 10-year $5 billion dollar deal. It was recently revealed that WWE will be changing the presentation of the red brand prior to the shake up, but they anticipate having flexibility with the move to Netflix.

