Hulk Hogan Booed For Second Night Of WWE Wrestlemania 37

Hulk Hogan was booed for the second night of WrestleMania 37. When it was first announced that Titus O'Neil and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan would be serving as the hosts to WrestleMania 37's two night pay-per-view event this year, there was a divisive response among fans. This was the case for the first night of WrestleMania 37 as there was a notable amount of boos for the Hall of Famer when he started making his appearance as the host for the first night. While there were some cheers, it seems that night two followed the same pattern as night one.

There were some notable boos, but this time they had been alleviated with some of the crowd's cheers. But the impact had been made as fans took quick notice of the fact his time speaking as the host for night two had been marred with boos as well. Here's some of what the WWE Universe had to say about it:

One thing is for sure, the live audience at Raymond James Stadium is predominantly not a fan of Hulk Hogan. Every time he spoke on the microphone, they loudly booed. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QbCTnvtChT — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 12, 2021

I think WWE added crowd effects for Hulk Hogan because he keeps getting booed.#WrestleMania — Cid Jason (@cidjason2006) April 12, 2021

Crying at Hulk Hogan getting booed he really ruined his legacy — Brandon (@GPHatesThisApp) April 12, 2021

Hulk Hogan getting booed every time he talks while dressed as a pirate seems on brand for 2021. — Joseph Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (@JosephLee411) April 12, 2021

I have to say hearing Hulk Hogan get booed so loudly and then Titus getting all the cheers is like music to my ears. Then Randy just reveling in having the crowd back? Can't imagine how it feels for him to be back in front of a crowd.#wrestlemania — Michael Maass (@Maass_Fuerte) April 12, 2021

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 has officially begun, and the card for the night breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight) United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Riddle vs. Sheamus Raw Women's Championship : Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

How did you feel about Hulk Hogan as the host for WrestleMania this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!