Hulk Hogan Booed For Second Night Of WWE Wrestlemania 37

By Nick Valdez

Hulk Hogan was booed for the second night of WrestleMania 37. When it was first announced that Titus O'Neil and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan would be serving as the hosts to WrestleMania 37's two night pay-per-view event this year, there was a divisive response among fans. This was the case for the first night of WrestleMania 37 as there was a notable amount of boos for the Hall of Famer when he started making his appearance as the host for the first night. While there were some cheers, it seems that night two followed the same pattern as night one.

There were some notable boos, but this time they had been alleviated with some of the crowd's cheers. But the impact had been made as fans took quick notice of the fact his time speaking as the host for night two had been marred with boos as well. Here's some of what the WWE Universe had to say about it:

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 has officially begun, and the card for the night breaks down as such:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
  • Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
  • United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
  • Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner
  • Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
  • The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

How did you feel about Hulk Hogan as the host for WrestleMania this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

