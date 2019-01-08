Internet Reacts to Hulk Hogan’s Return to Monday Night RAW

The Internet has a lot of feelings about Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE television.

Earlier this evening, Hulk Hogan made his first appearance on Monday Night RAW several years after the WWE distanced itself from the former World Champion after a leaked sex tape showed him using racist slurs. Hogan appeared on Monday Night RAW as part of a tribute for the famous “Mean” Gene Okerlund, a ring announcer, host, and interviewer that often interacted with Hogan on and off the screen during the height of Hulkamania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hogan and the WWE mended fences last year, although fans’ opinions of him are decidedly mixed. Many feel that Hogan should never appear at any WWE event again for his racist comments, while others feel that the WWE was justified in giving one of their biggest former stars a second chance.

The Orlando audience cheered Hogan during his return to the ring, although at least some of those cheers was due to the WWE’s touching tribute for Okerlund. Still, the Internet was much less generous to Hogan. Some used Hogan’s return to remind others about his racist comments…

Wow, amazing speech from Hulk Hogan, #Hulkamania is running wild, I am standing up and applauding my computer //t.co/fPkWulcNYR — Emily Pratt (@emilyofpratt) January 8, 2019

Others felt that his appearance should have started with an apology to the fans he offended…

I’m very disappointed that @WWE has allowed Hulk Hogan to honor #meangeneokerlund BEFORE APOLOGIZING TO THE FANS HE HAS OFFENDED with his RACISM rants. Private or not…it came out and now you need to take accountability for it. — sugaatrapp (@sugaatrapp) January 8, 2019

Some fans were a bit more esoteric about Hogan’s return, especially after he mentioned that Okerlund was now with several other departed WWE Superstars like Macho Man Randy Savage and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

All I can say about the Hulk Hogan speech is, it did make me long for the world that I thought these wrestlers were when I was 7, instead of what they actually are. #RAW — iAn (@ian_stewart7) January 8, 2019

There were even fans who openly defended Hogan and the WWE, claiming that his appearance on the show was justified:

To everyone who said @HulkHogan shouldn’t be a part #RAW & he would ruin the tribute…you were WRONG!! I thought the tribute was beautifully done & to quote @WWEGraves “A fitting tribute by a man who knew #MeanGene better then anyone”#RIPMeanGene — David (@WWEaftermath) January 8, 2019

It’s unclear whether the WWE has any other plans for Hogan, although we’ll note that they’re now selling his merchandise again.

What did you think about Hogan’s return? Appropriate? Too soon? Disappointed because you never wanted to see his face again? Let us know in the comment section.