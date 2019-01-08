WWE

Internet Reacts to Hulk Hogan’s Return to Monday Night RAW

The Internet has a lot of feelings about Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE television.

Earlier this evening, Hulk Hogan made his first appearance on Monday Night RAW several years after the WWE distanced itself from the former World Champion after a leaked sex tape showed him using racist slurs. Hogan appeared on Monday Night RAW as part of a tribute for the famous “Mean” Gene Okerlund, a ring announcer, host, and interviewer that often interacted with Hogan on and off the screen during the height of Hulkamania.

Hogan and the WWE mended fences last year, although fans’ opinions of him are decidedly mixed. Many feel that Hogan should never appear at any WWE event again for his racist comments, while others feel that the WWE was justified in giving one of their biggest former stars a second chance.

The Orlando audience cheered Hogan during his return to the ring, although at least some of those cheers was due to the WWE’s touching tribute for Okerlund. Still, the Internet was much less generous to Hogan. Some used Hogan’s return to remind others about his racist comments…

Others felt that his appearance should have started with an apology to the fans he offended…

Some fans were a bit more esoteric about Hogan’s return, especially after he mentioned that Okerlund was now with several other departed WWE Superstars like Macho Man Randy Savage and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

There were even fans who openly defended Hogan and the WWE, claiming that his appearance on the show was justified:

It’s unclear whether the WWE has any other plans for Hogan, although we’ll note that they’re now selling his merchandise again.

What did you think about Hogan’s return? Appropriate? Too soon? Disappointed because you never wanted to see his face again? Let us know in the comment section.

