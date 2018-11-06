Hulk Hogan and Rusev Already Teasing WrestleMania 35 Match

Hate it or love it, Hulk Hogan is back in WWE. And less than a week after being allowed back on camera, The Hulkster is already stirring the WrestleMania 35 pot.

After his Crown Jewel return, Hogan took a light-hearted swipe at the WWE roster, essentially inviting any Superstar to retort. Rusev took the bait and dangled a carrot of his own in front of Hogan.

“I think you should start with me!!! WM35 falls on #RusevDay,” wrote Rusev.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Hogan fired back.

“.@RusevBUL You are no different than all the other giants that have tried but at least after I defeat you I will have a new manager brother Crushamania. HH,” wrote Hogan.

Hogan will be 65-years old when WrestleMania 35 rolls around. If WWE Superstars keep getting injured, The Hulkster may have an inside track at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship. There’s actually no circumstance will allow that to happen, but it’s safe to expect Hogan will be at ‘Mania, but what he’ll be doing is anyone’s guess.

Hogan has mentioned in the past he’d like to have another match in WWE but that seems a little far fetched. There is always the possibility he his someone with a big boot and leg drop, but that idea of him actually having a WrestleMania storyline seems unlikely, if not impossible.

However, Rusev actually could be an ideal candidate for a WrestleMania moment with Hogan. 2018 has been good to the Bulgarian Brute as his #RusevDay phenomena took over WWE for several months. Rusev rode the momentum all the way to a WWE Championship match with AJ Styles at Extreme Rules. Since Aiden English’s heel turn, Ruse has lost a little momentum, but that doesn’t change the fact he’s one of WWE’s most entertaining Superstars.

So could Rusev vs. Hogan be a thing? Technically anything is possible, but at this moment, we’ll just consider this good fodder from twitter.