Hulk Hogan Appears to Confirm WWE Crown Jewel Appearance

Just in case Crown Jewel wasn’t surrounded by enough controversy, it looks like WWE invited Hulk Hogan to the Saudi Arabian party.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Hogan revealed that he’ll be traveling to Saudi Arabia next week and even hinted at WrestleMania 35.

“There are a lot of plans in the works. I’m looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania — but yeah, we’re moving forward at a rapid pace. It’s exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone,” he said.

What Hogan will be doing is unknown, but he’s been rumored for Crown Jewel in recent weeks. However, there appears to be a real chance Crown Jewel never happens. WWE is facing an abundance of scrutiny from fans, mainstream media, and even US Senators to scrap their deal with the Saudis. Now that the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has turned into a murder investegation—with the Saudi’s looking to be lead suspects—there is pressure on American entities to freeze their relationship with the country.

WWE is reportedly set to make a decision on Crown Jewel Wednesday, but so far there have only been rumors. Apparently, WWE is considering moving the event outside of Saudi Arabia, but at this point, that is only speculative. If Crown Jewel does actually happen in Saudi Arabia, Hogan’s participation seems likely. A few weeks ago, a top Saudi official tweeted an image of Hogan. Normally that wouldn’t mean much, but if The Greatest Royal Rumble is our working precedent, then WWE is willing to cooperate with the Saudi’s booking request. So if they want Hogan, WWE will give them to him.

Hogan’s prospective appearance at Crown Jewel would be the first time he’s shown on on WWE programming since being excommunicated by the company following his barrage of racial slurs in 2015. WWE reinstated Hogan this summer, but he has yet to appear on camera.