Impact's Fire and Flava Become Knockouts Tag Team Champions at Hard to Kill

Tonight's Impact Hard to Kill featured the final match in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, which would be between Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz and Havok and Nevaeh, though the former would come out with a new team name (Fire and Flava) and new gear for the occasion. Steelz was in first for the team but soon Havok was derailing everything they threw at her, and at one point both were down and out. They managed to turn the tables though and utilize their teamwork to isolate Havok from her partner in the center of the ring, dragging her to their corner and keeping her grounded, with Steelz knocking her down again.

Steelz kept up the attack and tagged Hogan in, and she kept up the assault, dragging Havok back to the corner and tagging Steelz back in. Eventually, though Havok was able to lift Steelz and move towards her partner, but Steelz got on her back and moved her away.

Then at one point both Hogan and Steelz jumped on Havok, but she managed to slam both of them hard to the mat and finally make it to her partner. It was Nevaeh's turn to dish out some punishment, and she went on a tear, at one point slamming both Hogan and Steelz down to the mat and almost getting the pin.

Steelz and Hogan did manage to get Nevaeh up on the turnbuckle, but they took too long to capitalize and Havok was able to go underneath and slam both stars to the ground. Nevaeh tagged Havok back in, and she used her power to throw Steelz towards the corner. She then caught Hogan but Hogan caught her off guard with a kick to the face, and then Steelz hit her with a jumping neckbreaker for the pin, but Nevaeh stormed in and disrupted the pin.

Havok tagged Nevaeh back in, but Steelz pulled her out of the ring, and Hogan was able to hit Havock in the face again with a hard kick. She then went after Nevaeh, and Steelz followed up with a quick move which allowed Hogan to come in and slam Nevaeh while Steelz held Havok to the outside, and that was enough for the pin and the win.

Fire and Flava are now your Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

You can find the full card for Impact's Hard to Kill below.

Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin vs AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Eddie Edwards vs Sami Callihan (Barbed Wire Massacre)

X Division Champion Manik vs Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey (X Division Championship Match)

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Taya Valkyrie (Knockouts Championship Match)

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs Havok and Nevaeh (Knockouts Tag Team Championship)

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, and Cousin Jake (Old School Rules Match)

The Karate Man vs Ethan Page

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs Rosemary and Crazy Steve

Josh Alexander vs Brian Myers

