AXS TV Announces Impact Wrestling’s Move To The Network, Premiere Date

It’s a new era for Impact Wrestling as AXS TV has announced that the brand will begin airing on Tuesday nights on the network starting on October 1st.

The first few weeks on AXS TV will feature the network airing PPV events from this year to familiarize fans with the product. They will air Impact Wrestling Homecoming (October 1), Impact Wrestling Rebellion (October 8) and Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII (October 15). The October 22nd show will be titled “This Is Impact” and feature profiles of some of the company’s top stars, as well as some un-aired matches from October 20th’s Bound For Glory PPV event. The new weekly series will begin airing first run, live shows on Tuesday, October 29th.

The press release from AXS TV is below:

AXS TV LAUNCHES IMPACT WRESTLING TUESDAY NIGHTS AT 8pE/5pP WITH DEBUT SPECIALS STARTING OCTOBER 1 & ‘IMPACT!’ PREMIERE ON OCTOBER 29 Flagship Weekly Wrestling Series ‘IMPACT!’ Brings Two Action-Packed Hours of High-Octane Original Programming to the Network Every Tuesday Night Los Angeles (Sept. 24, 2019) – AXS TV, the exclusive U.S. television broadcast home for IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s pre-eminent professional wrestling organizations, today announced IMPACT Wrestling will launch on the network on Tuesday, Oct.1 at 8pE/5pP. Leading up to the debut of its flagship weekly show IMPACT! on October 29, AXS TV will showcase IMPACT Wrestling’s critically acclaimed pay-per-view events of 2019, broadcasting each of Homecoming (October 1), Rebellion (October 8) and Slammiversary XVII (October 15) in their entirety and hosted by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and the voice of IMPACT Wrestling Josh Mathews. Finally, on October 22, THIS IS IMPACT! will serve as a launchpad for the promotion’s AXS TV debut, featuring a preview of the weekly series, profiles on IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars and exclusive non-televised matches from BOUND FOR GLORY, IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year to be held on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago . Distinguished by its world-class roster of renowned athletes, led by IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, IMPACT Wrestling will add over 100 hours of original, engaging content to AXS TV each year, ushering a new era of programming following the network’s acquisition by global media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment this month. The IMPACT roster also features legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, third-generation superstar Tessa Blanchard, high-flying X-Division stars such as Rich Swann and TJP, featured stars such as former Atlanta Falcons lineman Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, plus the trail-blazing Knockouts women’s division headlined by Champion Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and others. “The incredible athleticism of our roster, dynamic characters and accomplished story-telling deliver must-see weekly programming that has captured the attention of professional wrestling fans around the world,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are excited to bring the best professional wrestling on television to AXS TV, long recognized as a premier destination for world class sports entertainment programming” Since its inception in 2002 IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms. For more information about IMPACT! on AXS TV or for tickets to BOUND FOR GLORY Oct. 20 at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois visit https://impactwrestling.com. About IMPACT Wrestling IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa, and MVStv in Mexico. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. For more information visit www.impactwrestling.com.

October is proving to be a huge month for wrestling fans as it will feature the debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT (October 2nd), WWE SmackDown on FOX (October 4th), and now the debut of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.