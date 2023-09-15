Impact Wrestling Fan Favorites Make Surprise Returns at Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling got things started quickly on night one of their Impact 1000 celebration, and it was a big night for the Knockouts Division. The opening segment was focused on the Ten-Knockouts Tag Team match that will happen on night two of Impact 1000, and that segment saw the return of legends like Gail Kim and Awesome Kong. We knew about those returns previously, but Impact wasn't done, as two more fan favorites would make their surprise returns later in the segment, and that's before another big return later in the night. Those returns included Tasha Steelz, Mickie James, and Rhino, and here's how it all went down.

There were still two mystery spots in the Knockouts Tag Team match left to be revealed, and Steelz would align with Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Angelina Love. Steelz hasn't been on Impact TV since April, and the former Knockouts Champion made sure to let everyone know that she was back to reclaim her throne. Steelz and Awesome Kong would stare each other down for a minute before the next surprise return.

That's when Hardcore Country hit, signaling the return of former Knockouts Champion Mickie James. James has been recovering from an injury for the past six months, an injury that caused her to have to relinquish the Knockouts Championship earlier this year. Now she's back and ready for in-ring action, and she completes the team of Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, and Gail Kim.

Later in the night Impact 1000 would bring back the Feast or Fired match, and it appeared that Steve Maclin would walk away the winner after he captured the briefcase. That's when Rhino unexpectedly hit the ring and hit Maclin with the gore, which caused the briefcase to go flying out of the ring. The briefcase flew into the hands of Moose, who would take it and celebrate as he walked up the ramp.

Impact 1000 also featured the return of Team 3D and a new X-Division Champion, and you can find the full results for night one and the updated card for night two below.

Night 1 Results:

Team 3D def. Rohit Raja and Champagne Singh

Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks def. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (C) def. Lio Rush

Night 2 Lineup:

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (C) vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

5 vs. 5 Women's Tag Team Match: Impact Women's World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, and Mickie James vs Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Angelina Love, and Tasha Steelz.

Ultimate X Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Rich Swann vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Ace Austin.

Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

What did you think of Impact 1000 night one? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!