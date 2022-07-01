Impact Wrestling Reveals New Matches for Against All Odds Pay-Per-View

Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling came out swinging and by episode's end laid out what is likely the final two matches of the upcoming pay-per-view. Both matches will involve tag teams, starting with the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Valkyrie and Rosemary will face former Champions The Influence, who now have a new ally in Gisele Shaw, and Shaw will team up with Tenille Dashwood to take on the new Champions. Chris Bey and Ace Austin will also be teaming up for a Tag Team match against Impact favorites The Motor City Machine Guns, and these two matches round out a stellar card.

The Impact World Title will also be on the line as Champion Josh Alexander takes on Violent By Design's Joe Doering, who is looking to dethrone Alexander after he defeated the group's leader Eric Young at Slammiversary. Speaking of Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace became the Knockouts World Champion after winning the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match, and now she will defend it against the former Champion Tasha Steelz at Against All Odds.

Speaking of the Queen of the Mountain match, several of the competitors will be facing each other at Against All Odds in a match that teams up Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green against Mia Yim and Mickie James, who was the special enforcer of the match. X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey also took Title gold at Slammiversary, and he will be defending his Title against Trey Miguel.

You can find the full card for Against The Odds below.

Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Joe Doering

10-Man Tag Match: Honor No More vs. The Good Brothers, James Storm, Chris Harris, & Heath

Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Tasha Steelz

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (C) vs. Tenille Dashwood & Gisele Shaw

X-Division Championship Match: Speedball Mike Bailey (C) vs. Trey Miguel

Digital Media Championship Dot Combat Match: Rich Swann (C) vs. Brian Myers

Raven's Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match: Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim & Mickie James

Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Motor City Machine Guns

You can check out all the action when Against All Odds kicks off at 7 PM CST on FITE TV and Impact Plus.

