Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Back From Suspension

A familiar face has reportedly returned to Impact Wrestling, as a new report from Fightful Select says that Tommy Dreamer was at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings. The report goes on to say that he was serving as an agent and producer on the show and not in any on-screen capacity. If this is the case Dreamer will have been suspended for around one month’s worth of tapings, which wasn’t known at the time since Impact’s official stance was that he was suspended indefinitely following his comments on VICE TV’s The Plane Ride episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

The report also talks a bit about the backstage heat on Dreamer after the episode aired. It says that while there was heat on Dreammer initially, people within the company believe the “punishment fit the offense.”

It remains to be seen when we will actually see Dreamer back in front of the camera or in the ring for Impact Wrestling, but that can’t be too far down the road.

Dreamer released a statement after the backlash from his comments during the episode, which were in regard to Ric Flair and what took place on the flight spotlighted in the episode. You can find Impact Wrestling’s reaction to the episode and Dreamer’s comments after the episode aired below.

“We are aware of Mr Laughlin’s (Tommy Dreamer) comments on ‘Dark Side of the Ring.’ The views expressed by him in the interview are completely unacceptable. We can confirm Mr Laughlin was suspended this morning with immediate effect, pending further action,” Impact Wrestling wrote in a statement.

As for Dreamer, he wrote on Instagram “Regarding my comments made on Dark Side of the Ring, It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive and could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.”