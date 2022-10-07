Injured WWE Superstar Reportedly Returning to Action in SmackDown Premiere

Tonight is the season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and it looks like it will feature several memorable moments according to reports. One such moment was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who says that previously injured superstar Zelina Vega was spotted at the Boston Airport ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown and that she is slated to be part of the show. Vega previously revealed a new look on social media, as she is currently blonde, so if she does appear tonight that might be her new look moving forward. The good news is we don't have much longer to wait to find out if she's back in the fold, as SmackDown kicks off at 7 PM CST.

Vega has been out of action since her match against Bianca Belair in April on Raw. She reportedly had surgery for an undisclosed injury and was said to be out of action for another six to eight weeks. That was in May though, and while she's teased a return over the past few months she has yet to appear back on WWE TV.

Now it seems she is making her long-awaited return, and it looks as if she will jump from Raw to SmackDown for that return. The Women's Division has received increased attention since Triple H took over creative, and Vega adds another big weapon to the division.

Right now there are three segments and matches announced for the premiere, including a face-to-face meeting between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul ahead of their match at Crown Jewel. Then Sheamus will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, a rematch of their fantastic throwdown at Clash at the Castle, and then Ricochet will look to get some payback against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

