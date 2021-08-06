Saturday Night Live and the Suicide Squad Star Pete Davidson Moves Out of Mom's Basement

✖

Over the past few years, Pete Davidson has gradually become a household name, with the help of standout segments on Saturday Night Live and roles in films such as The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad. Even some of the more personal aspects of Davidson's life have become buzzworthy — and it looks like a recent milestone is no exception. A recent TikTok by @ddanidoubledd, which appeared to show a Zoom call with Davidson, revealed that he has moved out of his mom's basement in Staten Island, where he had been living for quite some time.

“I just moved out of my mom’s house,” Davidson says in the video. “I’m fully out. I got a pad.”

Davidson had previously been candid about his unique living situation, revealing in a February 2020 video for Netflix that he had moved into an "apartment/basement" in his mom's house a year prior. He also joked about the digs on the recent February 20th episode of Saturday Night Live, particularly with regards to Valentine's Day.

“In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault,” Davidson explained. “I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go.”

"I have to … The thing is, my mom is a lot like [Saturday Night Live]," Davidson continued. "No matter what I do, I’m never asked to leave."

Outside of Saturday Night Live, Davidson's upcoming work will include starring in the HBO Max animated series Fired on Mars. In August, he will also appear in the aforementioned The Suicide Squad, playing the Booster Gold villain Blackguard.

"I was in a big, uncomfortable costume," Davidson said of working on The Suicide Squad last May. "I think that would be a big difference [from The King of Staten Island]. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that."

"They were both really fun to work with, everybody was really open and honest and the cast and crew was just so much fun," Davidson continued. "Honestly, I've been really fortunate and lucky to have great experiences with both films."

What do you think of Pete Davidson officially moving out of his mom's basement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!