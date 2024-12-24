Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor: Betting Sites Release Odds for Rumored Fight

Conor McGregor is no stranger to making news, and he did so once again after revealing a potential fight against WWE Superstar Logan Paul. After the possibility of a fight between McGregor and Ilia Topuria surfaced, McGregor said that wasn’t happening, but then also revealed he was in talks with Logan Paul on a potential fight. That then prompted Jake Paul to enter the discussion, and now rumors are swirling that Jake vs Conor is the fight that’s actually happening. SportsBetting.ag has now set the betting odds for a fight between Conor and Jake, as well as a potential fight between Conor and Logan, and there is one key takeaway from both results.

In a potential fight between Conor and Jake, the currents odds are -300 for Jake and +240 for Conor. That has Conor as a substantial underdog in a fight against Jake Paul, which leads us to the odds against Logan. In that fight, Conor is listed as +110 while Logan is at -140, so while Conor is still an underdog in the fight, it’s not as steep a deficit as the proposed fight against Jake.

The betting odds also list two more fight possibilities for Jake, and he splits the difference as far as favorites go. In a potential fight against Roy Jones Jr., Jake is at -400 while Jones Jr. is listed currently at +300. In a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez, Jake is listed as an underdog with +750, while Canelo is listed at -1500.

This all started when McGregor addressed a potential fight with Topuria. On X McGregor wrote, “The rumors of a bout with [Ilia] Topuria are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the octagon.”

That then drew a response from Jake, who said that he was first approached for a fight with McGregor, but he had one key stipulation. On X Jake Paul wrote, “Now it all makes sense why Conor Mcgregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us. As we told them privately & I’m now saying it publicly…the only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / mma fight is if Dana White / UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions. Conor is washed. Needs the Paul’s. Logan by however he wants.”

Now rumors have started swirling that the Conor vs Jake fight could be the one happening, and while Jake nor Conor have addressed or confirmed that, Jake did give a response earlier today to the possibility, teasing things with a simple “Shhh” on X. You can view the full betting odds below.

