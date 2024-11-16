Mike Tyson Speaks Out After Jake Paul Loss, Addresses Health

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul hyped up an epic battle, and while Netflix certainly delivered a spectacle throughout the night’s card, Paul vs Tyson didn’t exactly bring the house down. It came to light right after the fight that Tyson was dealing with a knee injury, but Tyson dismissed attributing anything from the loss to that. Tyson has now posted a thank you for being able to be in the ring one last time, and in that post he also spoke about health issues he had earlier in the year, revealing that he almost died and had to have 8 blood transfusions during that time. You can find his full note to fans below.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” Tyson wrote, ending the post with “Thank you 🙏 #PaulTyson”

The match was initially supposed to happen on Saturday, July 20th, but it was postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare up. As Tyson stated in his post, he had to deal with serious health issues shortly after that postponement and work overtime to get back to training and put back on some weight after losing 25 pounds in the hospital.

At the time of the postponement, Most Valuable Promotions released a statement, writing, “Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training mite to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

When the fight started, Tyson was aggressive and delivering punches with authority, but unfortunately that started to taper off in Round 2 and in subsequent rounds it all but vanished. Tyson would show flashes of bigger energy but couldn’t sustain it for lengthier runs, and the final numbers of punches thrown and landed weren’t pretty.

Paul threw 278 punches total compared to Tyson’s 97 punches thrown, but things really paint a picture when you look at how many punches landed. Out of Paul’s 278 punches, he landed 78 of them on Tyson. Out of Tyson’s 97 punches thrown, 19 of them landed on Paul. There were several rounds where it felt like Tyson only threw a handful of punches, though he did withstand 78 punches from Paul, and aside from two spots where he looked wobbly, pretty much stood his ground throughout the entire 8 rounds.

What did you think of the fight? You can let me know on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!