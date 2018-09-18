Jason Sensation Explains Suicide Threat During Toronto Raw

Attitude Era fixture and Owen Hart impressionist extraordinaire, Jason Sensation popped up on WWE radars after tweeting he’d show up at a recent raw and commit suicide. He’s since admitted the tweet was a joke, but just revealed the reasons why he made it.

Here’s the original tweet that had a chunk of the wrestling community on high alert.

“I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight’s #RAW in Toronto. Don’t ya dare miss it!!! Thanks for the memories @WWE,” he wrote.

In a recent interview with Hannibal TV, Jason Sensation explained his actions.

“I suffer from depression and some mental issues,” Sensation admitted. “It’s hard to dive into this whole thing but I don’t want to sugar coat it either. I have some issues with wrestling and I have some issues with how my career went. I’m very hurt about how my career went in WWE and the way it ended,” he said.

The night of his tweet, Raw was in Toronto—his hometown. So when he posted about bringing a gun to the arena, people took him very seriously.

“I say something stupid every now and then because I’m hurting and I’m just trying to get a reaction out of them,” Sensation said. “Do you even notice me? Why can’t you see me? It’s from a place of being hurt and never even getting a mention back. I can never get a mention back,” he said.

Sensation would like to stay in contact with WWE, but the wish doesn’t appear to be mutual.

“Triple H will sign the wellness program letter to me. He’ll sign it personally and send it to me but I can never get a tweet back or a message back online. I feel like I’ve been so blacked out from them I can never get their attention,” he said.

The internet ran wild with Sensations’ tweet, something he wasn’t;t aware of until his worried sister show hi evidence.

“When my oldest sister came home she came running downstairs and said, ‘Jason, you don’t understand what you’ve done,’” Sensation stated. “I said it’s OK don’t worry about it. I’ll just deactivate my Twitter and I did without even realizing what I said. The next person to come down the stairs was a [police] officer. And I was like oh my God! This is real [laughs].

Now a few weeks removed from the situation, Sensation realizes how poor his choice was.

“After they detained me, they were showing me that I was on TMZ. It came from a sad place but I wasn’t trying to get that attention this time. It was just me saying WTF ever and going back to sleep. I really did not put any thought into what I said in that tweet. When I reread it, I was like yeah that’s a f—ing awful tweet.

“I’ve been getting nothing but very negative feedback from a lot of people and I get it. I’m not even gonna try to fight anyone on it. I get it. It was wrong. People were saying ‘I was scared I was going to have to cover my children.’ Oh my gosh! I didn’t realize the magnitude of what I had even said. I sent out something from a hurt place without even thinking. I deal with mental illness. I do have suffering feelings and suffering pains. I do suffer from time to time. There’s times I wish I didn’t even have to be here to deal with my own pain,” he said.

Sensation went on to underline that he is not suicidal.

“I don’t want to die. I don’t want to kill myself. When I had a heart attack I realized I didn’t want to die…When push came to shove I don’t really want to die. So, I regret sending that tweet out.”

