Watch: Jeff Hardy’s Delightfully Bad Botch From SmackDown

Wrestling falls somewhere between ballet and the Roman Coliseum. In both cases, it’s a live performance—an environment that lends itself mistakes.

And on this week’s episode of SmackDown, Jeff Hardy and Eric Young missed a step in their violent choreography.

Young is a newcomer to SmackDown, but he and Hardy have wrestled plenty times before during their stint in TNA. But despite the familiarity, they had a miscommunication that resulted in a hilarious botch that will forever be a part of the internet.

As with any other mistake, it’s best to simply keep moving forward. And that’s exactly what Hardy and Yong did—pretend like everything went according to plan.

This is Hardy second dubious appearance in a botch-related headline this year. The first coming during his Greatest Royal Rumble match with Jinder Mahal where he whiffed on a Whisper in the Wind.

As fun as it is to chuckle in these mental lapses, they rarely happen. Despite the hours of live tv and the social media immediacy of the non-televised event, stories about a wrestler making a big in-ring mistake are few and far between. WWE Superstars have mastered the profound ability to make something incredibly hard looks effortless.

Unless you’re Titus O’Neil.