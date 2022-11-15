Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Took Shots at Braun Strowman, Triple H on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett took some surprising shots at his former company on last week's AEW Dynamite, mentioning both Braun Strowman — "a make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans" — and Triple H — "produced by the banana nose circus." The insults were surprising given how Jarrett had just been employed by the WWE up until Triple H took over WWE Creative, and Jarrett admitted on his latest My World Podcast that they were merely him playing up his heel persona. He has essentially declared war on AEW since joining the company, aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt while targeting Darby Allin and Sting.

"I love the industry because if you're not into social media, that's The Last Outlaw just kind of taking a dig at a blanket statement of big men in wrestling and red skinny jeans, just an outfit and a circus and all that. Here is a legitimate megastar from India. In my mind is, 'How am I going to put this guy over,' but also, you call it old school heat, get a reaction, be the antagonist, and put this guy over. I had no idea about Braun and showing up late. I didn't know any of that, but I was aware of him being kind of, I don't know if it's naive or whatever you want to call it, when he takes a shot at the 'flippy flop' stuff. It's almost tone-deaf," Jarrett said while referencing Strowman's recent comments on Twitter that got him in hot water with wrestlers both in and out of WWE. "In 2022, when you look at the landscape of all of pro wrestling, you want to resonate with your audience. Hats off, I think Corey Graves made a great statement that Braun is happy that him and Omos had a great match. At the same time, he didn't put just one, he put both feet in his mouth and is knocking 'flippy flop,' which I take offense to because this industry, whether it's the X-Division or Lucha Libre or whatever, if we don't have a diversity of genres and styles of wrestling, it's a different appetite. For him to take a shot at it, I thought, 'here's a perfect opportunity to draw an analogy, and Braun, whether he's a former softball player or strongman, he's got some accolades, but he's certainly not a NBA player."

"I'm the antagonist, The Last Outlaw, so I'm putting my guy over," he continued. "If you look at the four of us, Jay Lethal, when he flips the switch, in-ring, he's really good. Sonjay legit has a high IQ, which I put over. He's one of the only guys, when I started TNA, 'Hey, I can't make the Wednesday show.' 'Why not?' 'I have to go to class.' That put him in a different category for me, from day one. We've always had a close relationship, I've worked with him for years. Satnam goes without say. I'm proud of our unit and I wanted to lay it out like that. Satnam is a legit giant."

Jarrett was recently hired to be AEW's Director of Business Development. He'll make his in-ring debut for the company at Full Gear this Saturday, teaming with Lethal to face Allin and Sting.

