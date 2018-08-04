Watch: Jerry Lawler Discusses Brian Christopher at Funeral Service

This week was an exceptionally tough one for the Lawler family.

It was confirmed last Sunday that Jerry Lawler‘s son and former WWE tag team champion Brian Christopher Lawler had passed away from injuries suffered while attempting to hang himself in jail. Lawler’s condition was dire, forcing his family to make the decision to disconnect the life support system he was on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the week, the family had to plan the funeral, which took place on Friday. Jerry Lawler was interviewed at the service by ABC-24 Memphis. You can see the video below, which also has footage of the service and comments from others who knew Lawler.

“This has gotta be one of the toughest days of my life – if I heard it once, I heard it a thousand times – they say, ‘the toughest thing for anybody to do is have to bury a child’ and that’s what we’re going through today,” Jerry Lawler said. “My fiance Lauren and I are standing next to the casket and I keep looking down almost expecting Brian to sit up and start laughing. It’s just tough. He was an unforgettable character and everybody that met Brian, loved him.”

Brian Lawler lived a tumultuous life in recent years with his life seemingly spiraling out of control. He was in jail at the time of his suicide attempt due to an incident in early July where he was drunk driving and evading police. One month earlier, Lawler was arrested for not paying a hotel bill. In March, Lawler was hospitalized after a fight with independent wrestler Chase Stevens that resulted in Lawler being hospitalized and Stevens being taken to jail.

The height of Brian Lawler’s career was unquestionably as part of the WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s, first as Brian Christopher and then as “Grandmaster Sexay.” Prior to that, Lawler had starred in Memphis as a top babyface, just as his father did. He was originally brought in to WWE in 1997 for their short-lived Light Heavyweight Division, working as the rival to Taka Michinoku.

Lawler’s career hit its apex as part of the Too Cool group with Scott 2 Hotty and Rikishi, winning the WWE tag team titles on one occasion and becoming one of the hottest acts in the company in 2000. One year later, Lawler was released from WWE for taking drugs across the U.S. and Canadian border.