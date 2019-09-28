Jerry Lawler Explains How He Ended Up On WWE RAW Commentary Once Again

After years of being relegated to WWE’s PPV pre-shows and special appearances, Jerry “The King” Lawler is headed back to prime time as he will once again be one of the voices of WWE RAW.

It was revealed earlier this week that Lawler will join Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin on Monday night’s as part of a shuffling of the broadcasts booths with SmackDown Live moving to FOX this coming week. Michael Cole and Corey Graves will announce SmackDown, with Renee Young as a special contributor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lawler spoke about his return to the announce booth with his hometown Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“I got a call about it Tuesday morning from Kevin Dunn (WWE’s executive vice president of television production),” Lawler said. “He said, ‘I’ve got a proposition for you. It may be good news, and it may be bad news.’ He knows I don’t like to travel a whole lot anymore, so that was the bad part. I said, ‘What’s the good part?’ He said, ‘We want you back on Raw. He told me it’s for however long I want to do it, so that sealed the deal.”

Apparently, the original plan was to have a two-man booth like SmackDown will now have moving forward. However, plans changed.

“It was (Raw’s executive director) Paul (Heyman’s) idea to put Vic and Dio on Raw,” Lawler said. “Apparently, what I was told, Vince (McMahon) said, ‘You can’t throw these two new, young guys on our flagship show. Call King.’ That’s how it happened.”

Thinking about returning to the commentary booth after a long layoff, Lawler got a little sentimental.

“All I’ve been able to think about is what Vince told me when I first started over 25 years ago, ‘It’s live TV — nothing can go wrong,’” Lawler said. “I feel real confident it’ll be like riding a bike. I’ll treat it exactly the way I always have — like I’m watching the show in my living room with my neighbor. The name of the company is World Wrestling Entertainment. And I’ve always thought the commentators are an important part of the entertainment.”