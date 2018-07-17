Jerry Lawler Says WWE Banning Hulk Hogan Was an Overreaction

Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement to WWE’s Hall of Fame was always destined to divide wrestling fans. Since the announcement, social media flooded with opinions. And Jerry Lawler just issued his.

During an appearance at Florida Supercon, Lawler was asked if he was surprised that WR chose to bring back Hogan.

“I’m not shocked at all. I was shocked while he wasn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame,” Jerry replied. “I think the whole thing was kinda blown out of proportion. I’ve known Hulk Hogan his entire career and, for the claims about him being a racist, there was absolutely not one ounce of truth to that at all,” he said.

Lawler expanded in saying that Hogan’s three-year ban was the result of an ambitious movement in the name of political correctness.

“I just thought it was an overreaction that he wasn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s part of how we have to be so politically correct these days. And honestly I think we go too far overboard in being politically correct,” he said.

Lawler shared almost exactly this quote around this time in 2017. While there certainly will be a number of people who disagree with Lawler, he’s likely to garner just as much support. The issue of Hogan and racism is going nowhere. It’s a conversation that has transcended wrestling and has graduated to commentary on today’s society.

Hogan as reportedly backstage for Extreme Rules this Sunday where he addressed the WWE locker room. His speech was reportedly sincere and thorough with most WWE Superstars accepting his apology.

However, in an interview with TMz, Mark Henry explained that African American WE Superstars are still split on the matter.

“It’s 50-50,” Henry said in a video chat interview. “I’ve talked to guys that were like, ‘Man, to hell with him.’ And I’ve had guys who were like, ‘Man, if he’s willing to make a change and try to help out and go and speak up and be apart of the answer rather than part of the problem, then it’s all good.’”

Henry had previously stated back in March he wasn’t ready for Hogan to make a return to WWE. But when asked about it again on Monday, Henry said he feels Hogan’s remorse is genuine.

“You know man, I think it’s good in a lot of ways because it was always a learn-able moment, a teachable moment,” Henry said. “It teaches forgiveness, it teaches that we can step up from adversity. It also shows that in a time where there’s so much racial divide with government and different things, that there are some people that actually have an affinity and care and want to redeem themselves. So I hope that he can do that.”

