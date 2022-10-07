Jimmy Smith Addresses Departure From WWE Raw

Earlier today WWE revealed a big shakeup to their commentary teams across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and one of the biggest surprises in that shakeup was the absence of Raw commentator Jimmy Smith. Smith has been part of the Raw commentary team since May of 2021, but the new Raw commentary team will consist of Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Cathy Kelley. Smith addressed the news and his departure on Twitter, and he had nothing but positive things to share regarding those he's met during his time with WWE and the acceptance he received from the WWE fans.

On Twitter Smith wrote "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!"

Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) October 6, 2022

Before his work on Raw, Smith hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special NXT projects, and he's continued to host his SiriusXM show Unlocking the Cage. Before that he worked on commentary for Bellator MMA and UFC, and also hosted American Ninja Warrior.

Raw wasn't the only show to get a commentary change. The SmackDown commentary team will consist of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, and Barrett moves over from the NXT commentary team. Backstage interviews on SmackDown will be handled by Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant. Over on NXT, Vic Joseph will continue on NXT but will now be joined by WWE Legend Booker T, who will be stepping in for Barrett. The NXT backstage interviews and segments will continue to be handled by McKenzie Mitchell.

WWE did make a point to say that Pat McAfee will resume his work on SmackDown commentary when his work on College GameDay is concluded for the season. It's not known whether Barrett will stick around for a three-man booth or if he will head back over to NXT for a bit.

What do you think of the new teams? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful