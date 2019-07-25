WWE Releases Statement on Jimmy Uso’s Arrest

WWE released a statement on Thursday after news broke that Jimmy Uso had been arrested for driving under the influence early Thursday morning near Pensacola, Florida.

“Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions,” the statement read, identical to the same statement they put out when Uso was arrested in Detroit, Michigan in February.

Uso’s initial arrest came after police pulled over the car being driven by his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu). After allegedly stepping out of the car and “squaring up” to the police, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. A month later news broke that his attorney had struck a plea deal, allowing him to plead no contest to interfering with a government employee and pay a $450 fine.

According to TMZ, the new arrest took place when an officer got behind his car and reported that he was “swerving left and right.” Uso was then pulled over and was arrested after refusing to take a DUI test. He was released on a bond of $1,000.

Jey Uso, Jimmy’s brother, was arrested back in January 2018 for a DUI charge of his own, this one coming in Hildalgo County, Texas after a WWE live event.

Despite the arrests, the Usos’ status with the WWE had not been damaged after both men’s arrests. John Cena even made a joke about their mugshots during a rap battle on the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw this week.

“Respect for calling me out, but aint no way I’m getting bested. Yall look just like your mugshots, how was it getting arrested?” Cena rapped during the segment, which the brothers laughed off.

Since joining the WWE’s main roster in 2010, the pair have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world with six WWE Tag Team Championship reigns.