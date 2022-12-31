John Cena Delivers Heartfelt Promo After WWE SmackDown

The anticipation for tonight's WWE SmackDown was high thanks to the return of John Cena, who was coming back to WWE for his one and only match of the year. He would team with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and after getting the win, Cena took a moment to deliver a heartfelt promo after SmackDown went off the air. Cena thanked the fans for allowing him to do this for the past 20 years and then thanked them for a wonderful 2022 before telling them to be safe on New Year's and looking ahead to 2023.

After his music hit and he went up top one more time, Cena said "Because none of this exists without you, thank you for a wonderful 20-year run. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. Everybody be safe tomorrow night, and let's have one hell of a 2023. Thank you for coming out."

This was Cena's only wrestling match of 2022, and in making it happen it keeps his 20-year streak of having at least one match a year going. Next year likely won't come down to the wire like this year did though, as recent reports suggest that he's set to have a match against someone at WrestleMania 39.

According to a report from earlier today, that opponent is currently set to be Logan Paul. Paul said previously that he wanted a match against Cena at WrestleMania, but he's also been sidelined with an injury he suffered at Crown Jewel in his match against Roman Reigns. The good news is he is already doing physical therapy for that injury and it doesn't seem to require any surgery, so he should be ready by WrestleMania.

If Cena vs Paul does happen, it will make another massively high-profile match for Paul since joining the company. Paul's first match was in a team-up with The Miz, though Miz ended up turning on him. Paul was then signed and his first match as part of the company was against The Miz. Then he got a match against Reigns at Crown Jewel, and though he did lose, he delivered a great showing for just his third match.

Now it seems he will face Cena, and if it happens it will definitely get people talking whether they love it or hate it.

