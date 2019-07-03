Watch: John Cena Harassed by UK YouTube Personality

John Cena is currently in London filming for Fast & Furious 9, and the 16-time former WWE Champion had an unfortunate encounter while shopping in Speakers’ Corner. In a pair of videos that were uploaded Monday by Mo Deen, the WWE Superstar was heckled by the notorious UK YouTuber.

Regardless of how many questions Deen tried to ask him, Cena maintained his composure and consistently asked Deen to stop filming and following him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t want to talk to you,” Cena said at one point. “It doesn’t matter who you are, you don’t treat anyone with respect. Treat people with respect. Thank you for asking to film a video and then filming the entire time I’m in the store. I don’t care who you are or what you do.”

“If you need anything, just let me know,” Deen said later on

“I need you, please, to ask. You’re going to use this without my permission, you’re going to use all this without my permission,” Cena retorted. “You didn’t ask to shoot, you’re still filming. I’d appreciate it if you be respectful.”

He then calmly walked away as Deen spoke into his camera.

On Tuesday WWE uploaded a video of Cena (speaking in Mandarin) getting a new haircut. Given the timing of the video, it’s likely that he’ll have the haircut for his upcoming role in the Fast & Furious sequel.

Cena’s last appearance in a WWE ring came at WrestleMania 35, when he appeared in his “Doctor of Thuganomics” attire and nailed Elias with an Attitude Adjustment. A month later in an interview with The Wrap, Cena stated that he feels the WWE doesn’t “need” him anymore to be successful.

“I think I would have left the WWE high and dry, so to speak, [but] now they have so much talent and so many definable Superstars,” Cena said. “There was a time when I could genuinely say, from a financial standpoint, they needed me — that time is up.”

“…The WWE does not need me,” he added. “I need it and I love it, and I love every single moment I’m associated with it. But I felt it the first time this year at WrestleMania: I took a step back and looked at everything and (realized) it is such a powerful machine.”