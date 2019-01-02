John Cena Offers Becky Lynch Advice on Being a Top WWE Superstar

John Cena and Becky Lynch had an altercation on SmackDown Live this week, with “The Man” claiming that she had taken over as the most popular WWE Superstar in the company today.

Cena didn’t get the chance to refute the claim (Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega interrupted the two), but he did wind up getting tossed out of the ring by Lynch in the closing moments of the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the show WWE released a backstage interview with Cena, where he was asked to give his honest thoughts on the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“I said this to a journalist when I was promoting Bumblebee, he had asked me how do I feel about Becky Lynch’s character,” Cena said. “And, man, it’s not — she believes that she’s The Man. It’s not — especially being in there tonight, it’s not a character. It is Becky Lynch and that’s something I can relate to. When I stand tall in a WWE ring, people know they get the best of me. When Becky Lynch came out there and not only staked her claim, but said, ‘listen, if I gotta go through you to get it, I’ll get it done,’ I looked into her eyes and I know she meant it. And that’s very rare. I hope the other WWE Superstars, regardless of gender, were paying attention to the attitude of Becky Lynch. Because sometimes you gotta announce your presence with authority.”

Cena then went on to say he sees of lot of himself in Lynch’s recent rise in popularity.

“I thought I was doing good and then I was thrown out of the ring by Becky and then she ended up getting a win — I would have done the same thing,” Cena said. “I know how tough it is to be overlooked, I know how tough it is to try to do your best every night and not get noticed and then finally for something to happen inside you where you feel comfortable and not only that you feel confident. And when you get that confidence you honestly, you feel like Superman.”

The 16-time world champion closed out his answer by saying he belives Lynch can reach the top of the mountain in the company, but added she still has a lot of work to get up and stay up there.

“She has all the attributes, she certainly has the ability, as do many WWE Superstars, she has all the attributes to succeed and I was able to get one word into her, and that was ‘it’s yours to lose’. So time is a great thing as we reflect on ’18 and look forward to ’19, I would like to look forward to see what is the future of The Man. She certainly has caught lightening in the bottle for the present, but the hard work starts now.”