John Cena Explains How WWE Fans Helped Him Grow as a Person

John Cena sat down with Backstage's In The Envelope this week ahead of filming Fast X, where he discussed a wide variety of topics regarding his acting career. At one point he discussed his relationship with pro wrestling fans, saying they've taught him so much about being a person. He explained, "There will come a time where I'll be able to thank the WWE audience for all that they have taught me. That's not just from a professional standpoint. They made me into the man I am, straight up, especially in lessons like humility and failure, persistence, countless things that they will never understand.

"When I hear something from you like, 'I watched WrestleMania 21' or Austin Theory, for example, 'I watched John Cena as a kid and Never Give Up got me through a lot of stuff and that's why I'm here now.' I don't think he realizes what he did for me. It's not just from a profession. I reference WWE in my daily life, it's something I'm forever grateful for, because it's made me into the man that I am," he continued (h/t Fightful).

Cena also discussed learning how to be grateful for each day and how to live in the moment. He also mentioned that he appreciates fan interactions because it's their way of saying his performance has had some sort of effect on their lives. It's also why he never minds the numerous memes made about him.

Theory, who recently won the United States Champion, has attempted to get a response out of Cena for a US title match at SummerSlam this July. Cena responded to a recent trolling but flipped the conversation around by complimenting the young champion.

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don't apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes," Cena wrote.

The 16-time former world champion returned to the WWE last summer for a tour of live events and a Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. He lost and immediately pivoted back to his acting career.