John Morrison Signs New Multi-Year WWE Contract

Former ECW, Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Champion John Morrison has officially returned to the WWE, as confirmed by Ryan Satin on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Reports of Morrison making his way back to WWE first popped up in late September, though he scoffed at the reports at the time. Satin confirmed that a new deal had been signed, though no terms were disclosed beyond it being a multi-year contract. Morrison, real name John Hennigan, originally made his way to the WWE as the winner of the third season of Tough Enough but wouldn’t make a splash on the main roster until he, Joey Mercury and then-girlfriend Melina as the heel trio MNM in the mid-2000s. After a successful tag team run with The Miz followed by a face turn that saw him climb up the midcard, Morrison opted to leave the WWE in late 2011 and began working on the independent circuit.

In the years that followed Morrison would become a top draw in promotions like Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling. Though he started 2019 as the Impact World Champion, Morrison left the company formerly known as TNA over the summer and was considered a top free agent over the past few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morrison took to Twitter shortly after the news broke.

Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE – I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️ — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 4, 2019

WWE.com pointed out in their news post that Morrison’s return date has not been determined. It’s also unclear which of the three brands he’ll wind up on.

A big portion of Morrison’s act over the past few years has been his onscreen partnership with his wife, Taya Valkyrie. Paige even noted after Satin’s announcement on Backstage that she hopes Valkyrie follows Morrison to the WWE, but given that she’s currently under contract with Impact (and is the current Impact Knockouts Champion), that probably won’t happen anytime soon.