Wrestling Legend Jose Lothario Dead at 83.

Wrestling legend Josè Lothario has reportedly passed away at the age of 83.

Former NWA President Bruce Tharpe broke the news which was later confirmed by the Cauliflower Alley Club. The cause of Lothario’s death is still unknown.

“So thankful that I had the opportunity to induct him into the NWA Hall of Fame while I served as President,” Tharpe wrote on Twitter. “He was so happy and it was my pleasure to induct him. God bless you Jose Lothario and may you Rest In Peace.”

Lothario won several championships during his run with NWAin the 70’s that saw him become a popular star in Florida and Texas. But most WWE fans will remember Lothario for his work with Shawn Michaels. Lothario began training Michaels in the 80’s and WWE brought that relationship into WrestleMania XII’s main event. Lothario accompanied Michaels for his Ironman Match with Bret Hart. Michaels won his first WWE Championship with Lothario in his corner and that partnership lasted for the rest of 1997. Lothario made a brief return alongside Michaels in 1999.

Lothario’s real name is Guadalupe Robledo. Born in Monterey, Mexico was married to his wife Jean, and had two children.