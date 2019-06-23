Watch: Kane Defends the Undertaker vs. Goldberg Super ShowDown Match

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg match at Super ShowDown is only a few weeks old, but it has already become one of the most infamous matches of 2019. The bout, which officially clocked in at 9 minutes, 35 seconds, saw Goldberg knock himself out early by running into one of the turnbuckles at full speed. After that there was a botched Jackhammer, a botched Tombstone that spike Goldberg on the top of his head and a botched piledriver counter that would up sending both men falling to the mat.

Undertaker’s look of disappointment after the match quickly went viral, while Goldberg issued a personal apology of Twitter for his performance. Since the match numerous former WWE Superstars have given their two cents on what happened. One of the defenders of the match turned out to be Undertaker’s kayfabe brother Kane, who recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think often people are way too critical and should just enjoy the moment,” Kane said. “That’s been my thoughts a long time and unfortunately it’s created social media and our connectivity on the Internet is nowadays, there’s so much negativity and that really turns me off. I’m like, ‘Gosh guys, if I want to go get yelled at I can go do that anywhere.’ But why would I want to go online and say all this stuff?”

“Bill [Goldberg] knocked himself out at some point during the match,” he continued. “And you could see that he was just struggling to make it through the rest of the match. So you kind of have to take that into account. They went out there and did the best they could under those circumstances. That’s what Undertaker always does, of course. So it’s just one of those things. I think if you were to ask Bill and Taker would they like to do it over again, [they’d say] yeah. But it is what it is and instead of people being critical about it, people can say, ‘Wow, I never thought I’d see that match happen but I did.’”

Golberg’s apology on Twitter following the match read, “Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found ‘pleasure’ ….. hope ur happy.”

By “pleasure” he was likely referring to NXT star Matt Riddle, who openly mocked the quality of the match in a pair of videos on Twitter.