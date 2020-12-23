Possible Kenny Omega Impact Wrestling Faction Name Teased By Don Callis

Kenny Omega has made headlines across the entire wrestling spectrum of late, working for three different promotions over the course of just a couple of weeks. Of course, Omega is the reigning AEW World Champion, but he has also been appearing regularly on Impact Wrestling alongside Don Callis, and he worked a match at AAA's TripleMania in Mexico as well.

The Impact Wrestling appearances have really had the wrestling world talking, as Omega took AEW's top championship there in a cross-promotional storyline. He's now also set to work the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV event alongside his old Bullet Club buddies, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag team bout.

Callis seemed to look to spark some rumors on Wednesday by tweeting out "Can't wait for #HardToKill when this Super Elite unit rocks the world of @IMPACTWRESTLING."

Can’t wait for #HardToKill when this Super Elite unit rocks the world of @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/RcXH1oEbxD — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 21, 2020

This immediately had fans wondering if Super Elite will be the name of the Omega, Anderson, and Gallows faction. While part of NJPW, the Bullet Club had a faction within known as The Elite (Omega and the Young Bucks). Calling this group the Super Elite would obviously be a play on that.

Now, this could just be Callis saying something that sounds catchy or descriptive, or it could be the actual name they are going to go with moving forward. There's no way to know right now. However, fans start playing into it and Callis even retweeted a graphic that one fan made on Twitter using the name.

Ok this is pretty cool. But no Manipulative Carny?? https://t.co/KU9TaBOmok — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 22, 2020

As for Omega and Impact Wrestling, a special holiday message aired tonight on Impact on AXS-TV featuring Omega and Callis.

