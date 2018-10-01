Kevin Nash Skeptical About Longevity of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Since SummerSlam, WWE has dedicated a chunk every Raw to build Triple H and The Undertaker‘s match at the Super Show Down. And to WWE Hal of Famer Kevin Nash, this injection of the Attitude Era revealed something about today’s Superstars: they’ll never be that popular.

In an interview with Sporting News, Nash expressed reluctance to accept names like Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins as transcendental Superstars.

“No one cares about the young guys. When I watched SummerSlam that (Undertaker and Triple H) package caught my eye and made me want to see that match,” he said. “I don’t know if I want to see Roman Reigns versus Undertaker again. What more of a rub can you give than that? He’s [been] given rubs before and they just aren’t getting over. Who would you put in those positions? You going to put Finn [Balor] in there versus The Undertaker? [Seth] Rollins? Who are you going to put?”

Nash’s opinion falls in line with a lot of wrestling fans who are quick to point out WWE’s lack of character is glaring, especially compared to earlier eras. The debate on if Roman Reigns is “over” has lead WWE water cooler talk for over three years now.

Considering they’re both in their early 30’s, it may be hard to compare Reigns and Rollins to Triple H and The Undertaker. But Nash added that today’s high octane style could end up robbing Superstars of a long career.

“I just don’t think there’s going to be guys like that anymore. Those guys aren’t going to have 30 years in the business. This style won’t allow these guys to last 30 years,” he stated. “Rollins already had a couple knee operations, but he’s a great worker. I just don’t see these guys even lasting 20 years because of their bodies and the concussion syndrome. Now, they (WWE) are doing concussion testing and everything else,” he said.

Sentiments like Nash’s are easy to find amongst older wrestlers. In fact, The Undertaker had a very similar quote during a rare and candid interview. While what he says carries validity, it’s ultimately tough to compare this version of WWE to the Attitude Era. In 2018 is about creating a product suitable for every fan on the planet. But in 1998, WWE’s stage was much smaller and subject to far less scrutiny. While that gave us Stone Cold Steve Austin, a chunk of WWE’s Attitude Era simply could not have aired today.

While comparing Roman Reigns to Triple H is tricky, Nash may have been too accurate on the increasingly risky style of wrestling that’s become so prevalent. As much as we love watching Rollins’ acrobatics, they have proven to be costly at times. But underlining the elephant in the room, concussion and CTE, Nash cast an all too gloomy cloud over any wrestler using high spots to climb WWE’s ladder.