Kevin Owens Destroys Dolph Ziggler, Goes After Shane McMahon Again at Extreme Rules

It didn’t take long for Kevin Owens to dispatch of Dolph Ziggler on Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules.

After the short-lived match, it was on to Owens’ real target: Shane McMahon. At least in verbal form.

Owens and Ziggler’s match was over almost as soon as it started. Ziggler slapped Owens and he simply hit a Stunner to win by pinfall in mere moments.

Following the match, he got on the microphone to continue his conversation from last Tuesday night where he spoke of the ills of featuring Shane McMahon on television so much lately. Prior to the match, the announce crew reminded the audience of what had happened and showed Owens’ tweet from earlier where he shared pictures of multiple stars who can’t see television time while McMahon is featured all over television each and every week.

So @WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is tomorrow night and to everyone’s absolute shock, Shane McMahon is on the show. Here’s SOME of the people not on the show… pic.twitter.com/2nGerlqiVJ — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 13, 2019

Owens said at Extreme Rules that now McMahon couldn’t stop him and cut off his microphone (he lost earlier in his tag team match with Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns and The Undertaker). Owens said that every time McMahon called himself the best in the world and takes up television time from people that deserve it, it makes him sick, and he stands by that. Owens said he thought he’d get suspended or fired tonight and thinks it might have happened if McMahon didn’t get destroyed by The Undertaker earlier. He said that he speaks for everyone in the arena and in the locker room when he says that McMahon can kiss his a– and go straight to hell.