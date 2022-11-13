WWE Raw Star Addresses Why They've Been Missing From TV

Kevin Owens has not wrestled on WWE television since the Sept. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Owens isn't out with some sort of injury as he has wrestled eight matches on live events since then, including a win over Austin Theory on Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Owens grabbed a mic after the win and addressed his absence before saying everyone in the locker room should be ready for the beating he'll give them.

Reports popped up recently that WWE had plans for Owens involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, but the popularity the latter has recently found halted that idea. It's entirely possible that Owens will be the fifth man to join Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series WarGames later this month. This week's SmackDown saw Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa get into a fight with the four brawlers while Zayn was noticeably absent.

Why Kevin Owens Stayed With WWE

Despite teases that he might leave WWE, Owens opted to sign a new multi-year WWE contract in late 2021. He then explained why in an interview with TVA Sports.

The decision was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family. When it comes to that, it's always a pretty easy decision. WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies I've wrestled in, in WWE, that's where I've been the longest, that's where I need to be for the next few years. That's how I felt and that's the decision I made," Owens said (translated from French).

Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

Zayn is currently considered an "Honorary Uce" in The Bloodline and has been involved with the group since May. He has openly admitted in interviews that the original plan WWE had for him was to interact with the group for just a few weeks.

"The whole thing actually evolved quite a bit from the initial idea. I love where we're at right now, I think a lot of fans are enjoying it," Zayn told WWE Die Woche. "I'm happy it went the way it did. The initial idea wasn't to necessarily join the Bloodline because I didn't think that was possible. It's the Bloodline, you have to be blood, right?"