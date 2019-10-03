Kevin Smith Thanks Chris Jericho For His Appearance on AEW Dynamite

Early on in Wednesday night’s premiere episode of AEW: Dynamite, the crowd cut to announcer Chris Van Vliet for an interview with two famous fans in the front row — Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. The duo promoted the upcoming release of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, while mentioning that Chris Jericho appeared in the movie as a villain. The two were then approached by Jack Evans and Angelico before Private Party showed up to shoo them away.

Smith took to Twitter after the show to post a photo of himself reacting to the excellent opening match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. He then thanked Chris Jericho for inviting he and Mewes to the show.

Look at the pure joy on my face! I had a true blast at #AEWDynamite tonight! Big thanks to our #JayAndSilentBobReboot co-star @IAmJericho for having us at the @AEWrestling television premiere! Hope you’re all celebrating by cracking open bottles of the Bubbly! https://t.co/o5GwlxQr3w — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 3, 2019

Jericho closed out Wednesday night’s premiere by winning a six-man tag match alongside Santana and Ortiz against Kenny Omega (who was taken out early on by Jon Moxley) and The Young Bucks. He stood tall alongside his tag partners, Guevara and a debuting Jake Hager as the five men demolished the Bucks, Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes.

The day before Smith’s Dynamite appearance, he took to Instagram to confirm that a third Clerks film would be a reality.

“Jeff Anderson, Jay Mewes, and I spend Saturday signing stuff and catching up, seeing so much movie merch that’s been made over the last 25 years (hit the Leeloo site for sweet signed skateboards)! But even better than that? We talked about making a movie together. It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning – a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of New Jersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and Brian O’Halloran with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III!”

“To be great is to go on,” he continued. “To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screnplay that I just started writing last night! And so far, it’s like a dream come true! After mending fences with Ben Affleck earlier this year, I was hoping to do the same with Jeff – so huge thanks to Leeloo Multiprops for getting us all in the same room. But the biggest thanks ever go to Jeff, for being receptive to the idea at all.”