Kofi Kingston Teases a Future WWE Championship Match With Roman Reigns

Ever since he arrived on SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up, WWE fans have been wondering how long it will take before Roman Reigns is back in the world title picture. He’s currently in a feud with Elias and Shane McMahon while the reigning WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston, just kicked off a heated feud with Kevin Owens. But, as Kingston pointed out in a new interview with Express Sport, a feud with Reigns might not be far behind.

“I think Roman Reigns is an incredible talent, obviously he’s been through so much,” Kingston said. “He’s a fighter, a guy who has beaten leukaemia and now here he is. He’s back for what he loves to do. I love everything about Roman Reigns. I’d love to mix it up with him at some point.”

The pair last crossed paths at the 2017 Survivor Series when The New Day took on The Shield in a six-man tag match to try and determine which trip was better. The Shield wound up winning that match.

“It would be great to have a little rivalry with Roman because him and I went at it a bit with The Shield vs The New Day,” he said. As far as one-on-one, we’ve never had that. So it would be something that the fans have never seen before and obviously he’s, pun intended, a top dog.

“For me to go up there and be able to mix it up with who the people look at as one of the top dogs in the industry today I think it would be great,” he added. “I think it would be great but only time will tell if that happens. I think I need to get through Kevin Owens first before I start thinking about other guys like Roman Reigns.”

After defeating Daniel Bryan to win his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Kingston and Xavier Woods brought Kevin Owens into the New Day as an honorary member while Big E was out with an injury. Owens turned on Kingston last week and continued to brawl with both he and Woods on this week’s SmackDown Live.

