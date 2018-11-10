Kurt Angle Had an Interesting Role Backstage at RAW

Last week’s WWE RAW main event had an interesting story behind the scenes according to a new report.

For those who missed the show, Kurt Angle wrestled Drew McIntyre in the main event, which saw McIntyre emerge victorious after dominating the majority of the bout. There have been numerous reports that WWE and Vince McMahon are especially high on McIntyre of late, with the former Impact Wrestling star set for a big push in the near future.

Apparently, it’s not just McMahon and WWE management who are high on the Scottish big man.

Sports Illustrated reports that Angle himself wrote up the story for the RAW match with Vince McMahon backstage. Apparently Angle laid out the general story of the bout, had it approved by McMahon, and then presented it to McIntyre. That story was that Angle would be destroyed in the bout to the point that he had no hope of becoming captain of RAW’s Survivor Series team.

Angle and McIntyre have a history together going back to the time they both shared in TNA Impact Wrestling, wrestling two high profile matches. Angle has always been high on McIntyre and saw some opportunity to do something worth while this past Monday in working with him again. Angle specifically requested his second match with McIntyre just before leaving Impact Wrestling in order to put him over. Interestingly, that bout took place in same city that this past Monday’s RAW show did (Manchester, England).

Look for McIntyre’s big singles push to start to pick up in a major way early in 2019. It’s not out of the question to expect him in the Universal title picture during the first half of 2019. He has already been mentioned as a possible winner for next year’s Royal Rumble.

When it comes to stars who could be in play for taking the Universal title from the current champion, Brock Lesnar, the names right now would include Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. Rollins made mention of Lesnar during a promo this past week on RAW and seems like a logical challenger once he dispatches of his feud with Dean Ambrose, which could carry on for quite some time. Strowman’s feud with Lesnar is ongoing and could continue a while, though the odds of Strowman becoming champion seem to take a hit every time there’s a story about his backstage heat. That leaves McIntyre, a big man who would match up well with Lesnar from a visual standpoint and who reportedly has the backstage decision makers behind him.