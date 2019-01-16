Lacey Evans Makes Monday Night RAW Debut

Another NXT callup made their Monday Night RAW debut this evening.

For weeks, the WWE has teased that six NXT stars would be making their debut on the main roster. After several weeks of vignettes reminding fans who these superstars are, it appears that most of these former NXT stars are getting at least a few seconds on TV tonight.

Lacey Evans made her Monday Night RAW debut this evening, appearing in the background of a backstage segment. As Finn Balor walked through the bowels of FedExForum, Lacey Evans appeared chatting up Dana Brooke and Mickie James. As befitting the self-proclaimed “Lady of NXT,” Evans was dressed in a fancy outfit, complete with a matching red jacket and hat.

Evans is one of three NXT superstars to make their debut this evening. EC3 was shown in a different backstage segment, while Nikki Cross was featured in a six woman tag team match. Only Lars Sullivan (who allegedly has had some personal issues complicating his debut) and Heavy Machinery haven’t appeared on tonight’s episode.

Evans is a former Marine who acts like an “proper” lady while demeaning her competition. With a variety of ringwear that resembles classic pinup outfits and a fantastic background, we wouldn’t be surprised if the WWE has big plans for Evans somewhere down the line. As for now, it doesn’t appear that she has any immediate storylines, although we bet she’ll be an entrant in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.