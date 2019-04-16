Lacey Evans Becomes Number One Contender, Will Face Becky Lynch

Lacey Evans finally made her main roster in-ring debut during Monday Night RAW and became the number one contender in the process.

Following a Becky Lynch victory over Ruby Riott, the newest member of Monday Night RAW, Natalya came out to go face to face with Lynch. After some back and forth, Natalya demanded a title shot and called herself the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.

At this point, she was interrupted by Evans’ theme song. She came out on to the ramp and announced she is now officially a permanent member of the RAW roster. Evans talked about knowing how to use her assets to get what she wants and said that she’s a lady that can teach a man a thing or two.

At that point, a match was made where Natalya would face Evans to become the next challenger to Lynch. They had a competitive match that featured Evans escaping a Sharpshooter toward the end. Following a brief fight on the outside that saw Natalya spear Evans hard into the ringside barrier, Evans took control back in the ring and hit her top rope moonsault and won via pinfall.

Evans will now face Becky Lynch in the near future. Considering it has recently been reported that the women’s titles are not unified, it would seem that Lynch would be defending the RAW Women’s Championship in such a match.