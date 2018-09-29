Lana Comments on SmackDown Storyline, Possibility of The Rock Being Involved

Aiden English threw a wrench into the relationship between Rusev and Lana on screen last week during SmackDown when he teased some kind of scandal involving Lana.

Rumors have been persisting ever since about what kind of direction WWE could be taking the storyline, with many speculating about possible involvement from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock had a famous segment with Lana years ago where he teased some romantic interest between them.

Lana addressed the rumors, somewhat in character, during an interview this week with the Domenick Nati Show.

“A lot of this stuff online and people questioning about The Rock… This is 2018, why do we go to that immediately? I know we love a good scandal and we love the gossip, but when all of this comes out, there’s going to be no proof. I’m going to be having the last laugh,” Lana said.

“This should be a lesson to everyone it’s not okay to be slut-shaming people or to be saying these types of things towards women with the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp. We’re all past that and I hope that people will learn that it’s not okay to say or assume certain things.”

In regards to if another WWE star could end up being involved with her in a romantic way in the storyline, Lana said, “People love a good scandal. We love a good freakin’ scandal and a good soap opera.”

Ultimately, the direction for this story will come from one person: Vince McMahon. Lana commented about how much say WWE stars actually have in their storylines and it sounds pretty minimal.

“I would say it’s 100 percent up to Vince McMahon,” Lana said. “He is our director and we’re kind of a canvas. We have to make it our own but Vince McMahon is the director of the TV show. Its our jobs to bring what they want us to do to life. It’s a collaboration with creative but at the end of the day, he has final say.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript