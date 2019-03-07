Latest Update on Lars Sullivan’s WWE Status

Lars Sullivan is hard at work improving his mental health, according to a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The former NXT Superstar was promoted as one of six NXT call-ups back in November and was scheduled to make his main roster debut on an episode of Monday Night Raw in January. However Sullivan’s appearance never came to pass, as he suffered an anxiety attack outside of the arena.

According to Ryan Satin, Sullivan sought help from mental health professionals after the incident and has been supported by the WWE throughout his struggles.

“Sources close to the wrestler tell us he immediately began seeking help from mental health professionals and WWE has been incredibly accommodating the whole time,” Satin reported on Thursday via a source.

He added that it was “unclear” whether or not Sullivan would ever appear on WWE television.

Billed at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds with many comparing him famous French wrestler The French Angel, Sullivan was picked up by the WWE under a developmental contract back in October 2013. He’d train at the WWE Performance Center for more than three years before finally making his NXT television debut in April 2017.

He’d go on to contend for the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship over the next two years, taking part in the six-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April 2018 and facing Aleister Black for the brand’s top prize at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. He did not suffer a pinfall defeat until losing against Black.

Triple H, the brains behind NXT, gave an update on Sullivan ahead of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix in January.

“There’s a lot of speculation and stories about everybody at all times,” Triple H said. “And it’s a funny thing, if there’s any kind of a glitch in a movement for a moment, it leads to everything being speculated about. There’s a lot of talk, but Lars is in a good place. Nothing has really changed, we’re moving forward and you’ll know when you see it. But nothing has changed.”

Reports have circulated since January that Sullivan was penciled in to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35. But as of Thursday the WWE is still reportedly looking for someone to face the 16-time world champion.

Other recent NXT call-ups include EC3, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Black. The latter two will be the first of the group to compete on pay-per-view, as they’ll face The Revival and Bobby Roode and Chad Gable at Fastlane on Sunday for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

