Legendary Tag Team Added to AEW All Out Match on AEW Dynamite

The All Elite Wrestling tag team division continues to get deeper. Tonight on AEW Dynamite it was announced that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, collectively known as the Motor City Machine Guns, would be teaming with Jay Lethal at AEW All Out to take on Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow. This will be the first AEW match for the Motor City Machine Guns but far from the first time that they have shared a locker room with the bulk of the AEW roster. Shelley and Sabin are veterans of both Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor and have held titles in just about every promotion that they have called home.

The announcement of Shelley and Sabin's arrival came in a pre-taped promo package, which aired for the Cleveland crowd live on Dynamite.

Most recently, the Guns had been tagging in Impact Wrestling, where they feuded with their former protégé, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. The two even reigned as Impact Wrestling Tag Champions as recently as 2020.

While Sabin and Shelley have their AEW debut match set, neither man is signed to the All Elite roster just yet. AEW signings typically receive the famous "... is #AllElite" graphic once they ink a deal, which neither man received on social media. Even if this is just a one off appearance for now, there's every chance that AEW President Tony Khan will end up signing the Motor City Machine Guns to full-time contracts at some point in the future.

With the Guns being set for trios action at All Out, the pay-per-view card currently looks as follows...

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley or CM Punk vs. TBD

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns

AEW Women's Championship

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBD

AEW World Trios Championship

The Elite or Death Triangle or United Empire vs. Best Friends or House of Black or Dark Order