Logan Paul is "So Hungry" to Make WWE Return

Logan Paul's WWE days are just beginning. The social media superstar first began making WWE appearances in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 37, where he backed Sami Zayn in his feud with Kevin Owens. Paul got fully physical come the following year's Showcase of the Immortals, tagging with The Miz in a victorious effort against Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Paul fully came into his own later in 2022 when he wowed audiences with his singles matches at WWE SummerSlam and WWE Crown Jewel and continued to raise his gold standard the following year with breathtaking spots at WWE Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 39.

While he awaits his next storyline, Paul has been busy studying the game.

"I am so hungry to get back in there, dude, I'm so hungry to get back in there," Paul said on his podcast. "I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico, so I've been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and the big events, Night of Champions just happened, as a fan."

The Ohio native grew up with some wrestling fandom, but he did not fully embrace the sport until recent years.

"For the first time, I'm watching the consumer angle. I didn't always do that. As a YouTuber I got to go and be a YouTuber because I knew what people were looking for and what they wanted and what made a good video and kept the audience retained," Paul continued. "Now as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV and I think this angle in these last three months I've had off in this sport will lead to an amazing next couple years in the WWE."

Current rumblings indicate Paul could be back as soon as July's WWE Money in the Bank, as he is rumored to be involved in the titular ladder match. It's unclear as to if Paul would show up in London as a surprise entrant or if he would have to win a qualifying match on WWE TV ahead of time. Winning the Money in the Bank contract would be a one-way ticket to realizing Paul's ultimate dream of becoming a WWE titleholder. Paul had said in previous interviews that he would not have re-signed with WWE if he did not think he could become champion at some point.

