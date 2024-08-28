Machine Gun Kelly Confronted Randy Orton Backstage at WWE SummerSlam: Setting Up Future Tag Team Match?

Machine Gun Kelly has a long-standing relationship with WWE. The Tickets to My Downfall artist first appeared on WWE programming in the lead up to WWE WrestleMania 28, as John Cena announced that the then-21-year-old rapper would play him to the ring for his match against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. mgk’s “Invincible” became the official theme for Cena vs. Rock, and that track has become the go-to tune for fan-made dream match scenarios in years since. Beyond WWE WrestleMania 28, mgk got involved in WWE again in Summer 2015, playing one of his new singles on a WWE Monday Night Raw broadcast. He even got physical on this show, as after his set Kevin Owens confronted the artist and powerbombed him off the entrance stage through a table.

mgk’s latest WWE appearance came at WWE SummerSlam, where he joined fellow Cleveland boy Logan Paul for his entrance to the ring ahead of his title defense against LA Knight. He attempted to assist Logan late in the match, slipping him a weapon to use against Knight, but it turns out Knight was not the first enemy he made that evening.

Machine Gun Kelly Confronts Randy Orton

Randy Orton may be looking to buy a ticket to Machine Gun Kelly’s downfall.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, mgk revealed that he confronted Randy Orton backstage at WWE SummerSlam.

“When I was in the ring [at SummerSlam] just coming to say what’s up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, I saw Randy Orton,” mgk recalled. “And I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s–t about me. I was like, there’s a point where I’m going to practice a new version of myself. Then, three, two, one (zen pose). I’m like, ‘F–k that. Hey man, f–k you.’

“I remember all my boys were sitting there like, ‘Is this real, is this part of the script? I don’t know what’s happening.’ The amount of people that pin me as the aggressor in every situation that I’m in are so wrong.”

Building to Future Tag Team Match?

Orton responded to mgk’s podcast comments shortly after, sharing a simple lying nose emoji followed by “👀.” mgk replied less than one hour later, revealing that “cameras were rolling” and pushing that WWE airs the footage. mgk followed that up by telling Orton to “check [his] texts.”

you have my number, and you know why you have it btw but i won’t even put you on blast for that. check your texts

🤥 — mgk (@machinegunkelly) August 28, 2024

Kevin Owens, Orton’s current on-screen tag partner, shared two images to his Twitter: one of himself and Orton and another of mgk and Logan Paul. While left caption-less, this could be Owens’s efforts to tease a potential tag team match between the two sides.

Oddly enough, every man within that possible two-on-two contest has a reason to feud with one another. Owens and Orton both fought Logan at WWE WrestleMania 40. mgk has beef with Orton and was attacked on a 2015 WWE Monday Night Raw by Owens.