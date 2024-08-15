John Cena Will Entertain “Illusions” of Post-2025 Dream Matches, But Won’t End WWE Retirement

John Cena is hanging up the jorts. During a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank last month, Big Match John announced to the Toronto crowd that 2025 would mark his final year as an in-ring competitor, and he will be embarking on a year-long “farewell tour” to cap off his career. Cena has emphasized that when December 2025 rolls around, he is done as a wrestler but will continue to represent WWE as a proud ambassador, just trading the jean shorts and wristbands in for his signature three-piece suit. With this permanence known, wrestlers from across the industry have begun to campaign to match up with the 16-time world champion next year, including WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and TNA star Joe Hendry.

John Cena Will Entertain Future Dream Matches

Big Match John will have fun with the hypotheticals post-2025, but he will not lace up the sneakers again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Extra at the red carpet premiere of Prime Video’s Jackpot!, John Cena dismissed the idea of his dream opponents, noting that he will be entertained at the prospects of future opponents strictly from a theoretical perspective.

“I think the great thing about WWE is the story never ends, and it always seems to grow in reach and grow in popularity. So even after I’m retired, I would want to have illusions like, ‘What would a match be like with this person or this person?’” Cena explained. “I never try to marry myself to those concepts, because that stuff is beyond my control. I just kind of take the opponents that I’m given and try to tell the best story I can.”

Cena emphasized this mentality in an exclusive interview with ComicBook, mentioning that he is leaving decisions about his farewell tour opponents up to WWE management.

“I don’t have any say in who I pick as opponents. That is way beyond my control,” Cena said. “What I can do is give my absolute best every time those horns play and every time I run out the tunnel. I can assure you that’s what you’re going to get.”

Fans have already begun to draw up fantasy storylines for Cena on his farewell tour, including pursuits of a record-breaking 17th world title or a first reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship to cement Grand Slam status.

Cena’s farewell tour kicks off in January 2025.